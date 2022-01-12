Richard J. Benjamin

Richard J. “Benjie” Benjamin, 75, of Keene, died on Dec. 28, 2021, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. He passed peacefully and quietly after a period of declining health.
Richard was born the son of the late Rita (Dignard) and Joseph Benjamin on Jan. 23, 1946, in Fitchburg, Mass. He was educated in Baldwinville, Mass., and graduated from Narragansett Regional High School with the class of 1964. He went on to earn an Associate of Applied Science from Mount Wachusett Community College, Gardner, Mass., in liberal arts with the class of 1966.
After military service, Benjie went back to college at Franklin Pierce College to attain his bachelor of science in psychology with the class of 1974.
He served proudly in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was employed by Kendall’s Office supply in Keene for 11 years and the Beckley Cardy Co. of Huron, Mich., as a senior sales representative for the New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine region for six years until his retirement in 1996.
Benjie was a workaholic. He loved his occupation and the adventures that came with it. One of his core values in life was preserving the fundamental importance of U.S. democracy, which he felt very strongly about. He also had an expansive record collection and vast knowledge of early rock and roll. Benjie was a life member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, as well as the Disabled American Veterans and the Fleet Reserve Association. As a new member of these civic groups, he was believed to be the youngest County Commander in the history of the American Legion in Worcester County upon his election.
Benjie enjoyed eating out with friends and family and was known by all for being a very loving and generous person.
Mr. Benjamin is survived by his son, Joseph J. Benjamin, of Keene; and a brother, Dennis Benjamin, and his wife, Nellie, of Winchendon, Mass. He is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Richard is predeceased by a son, Matthew W. Benjamin, who passed away in 2010.
In keeping with Richard’s wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service with Christian burial rights will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lower Main Street, Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
