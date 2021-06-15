Richard Holbrook

Richard “Dick” Holbrook, 75, of Keene passed away June 8, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
Dick is survived by his adoring wife of 52 years, Brenda (Loomis) Holbrook; his daughter, Heather Ells; his granddaughters, Brooke and Paige Ells; his brother, Michael Holbrook, and his wife, Ronni, of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; his sister, Sherry, and her husband, John Palmer, of Dracut, Mass.; his brother, Lawrence Holbrook, of Swanzey; his sisters-in-law: Susan Durgin and her husband, Arthur; Dianna Higgins; and Roberta Metalious; and several nieces and nephews.
Dick was born in Springfield, Vt., and later moved to Keene. He graduated from Keene High School in 1963 and from the New Hampshire Vocational Institute in 1967.
Later that year, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in South Korea. Upon his return, he and his new wife, Brenda, moved to Keene, where he then worked for Kingsbury Machine Tool for 34 years.
Dick cherished spending time with his family. He enjoyed basketball, baseball, soccer, tennis, bowling and golf. Dick loved the theater and was known for his artistic skills in drawing and painting. He and Brenda enjoyed traveling up and down the East Coast, and in recent years, Rye Beach and York Beach became his favorite destinations. Dick took great pride in remodeling the family home and was considered a consummate craftsman. He also enjoyed reading, puzzles and playing poker and cribbage with neighbors and longtime friends. Dick will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
