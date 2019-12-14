Richard H. Olson Sr.
Richard H. “Dick” Olson, Sr., 78, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2019 while surrounded by family at the Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough after a period of declining health.
Richard was born Feb. 18, 1941, in Manchester to Gunnar and Emily (Hall) Olson. He graduated from New Boston High School in 1958 and began his career at New Hampshire Ball Bearing shortly thereafter. He married Katherine “Katie” Allord in 1963 before enlisting in the Navy as an aviation electronics technician. Dick was stationed in Tennessee and Florida and he and Katie later moved to New York and California before returning to New Hampshire in 1976.
Richard worked in the ball bearing manufacturing industry for 50 years. He worked for companies including NHBB, Kubar, Minneba and MPB/Timken, where he retired after many happy years.
Richard was an active volunteer in the Monadnock Region. He was a founding member of TEAM Jaffrey and The Park Theatre. He served as treasurer of the United Church of Jaffrey, where he also sang in the choir.
Richard was active in politics. He served as a Jaffrey selectman for several years and served on the economic development council. He was known for rallying support for candidates.
Richard was a member of the American Legion for 36 years.
Richard is survived by his four children: Richard H. Olson Jr. (Lisa) of Manchester; Robert E. Olson of Peterborough; Kelly A. (Andy) Bergeron of Jaffrey; Jonathan A. Olson of Ashby, Mass.; and by two brothers: Donald Olson of Hudson, Mass.; and Jonathan D. Olson of Arlington, Va.; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, a niece, nephews, cousins and friends.
Richard was predeceased by his wife, Katie, on Nov. 11, 2015, and by his brothers, Theodore G. Olson and Robert A. Olson.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River St. (Rte. 202), Jaffrey.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the United Church of Jaffrey, 54 Main St., Jaffrey.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Conant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or The Park Theatre.
To share memories or condolences with his family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
