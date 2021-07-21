A service of remembrance for Richard G. “Dick” Delano, who passed away Oct. 23, 2020, will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Westmoreland United Church in Westmoreland. Burial will follow in the family lot at South Village Cemetery on Glebe Road in Westmoreland. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).