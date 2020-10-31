Richard G. Delano

Richard G. “Dick” Delano, 88, a lifetime resident of Westmoreland, passed away peacefully at Pine Rock Manor in Warner on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
He was born Aug. 6, 1932, the son of the late Evelyn (Derosier) and Richard W. Delano. Dick grew up in Keene, attended Keene schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1950.
Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served our country for three years. Dick was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Korean United Nations Medal. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class.
On Nov. 7, 1953, he exchanged vows with Lois S. Makinen at the Westmoreland United Church. They were married with friends and family in attendance. Sadly, Lois passed on July 24, 1998, after almost 45 years of marriage.
Dick was very active in the community. He was the rural letter carrier for the Town of Westmoreland for 30 years. He retired from the Post Office on Aug. 28, 1992. Dick and his wife, Lois, started Delano Bus Transportation in 1963, and they each drove many children to school for 54 years! In 2018, Dick sold the business to his niece, Paula Leslie. Dick also had a N.H. Vehicle Inspection Station at his garage for many years and enjoyed visiting with all the people who came to get their vehicles inspected.
Dick and Lois were very devoted to the Westmoreland United Church. They both plowed and shoveled the sidewalks and walkway to the church for many winters. They helped support and maintain the church in any way they could. Dick also plowed driveways over the years on his tractor! Many nights he was out in the cold at 3 a.m., plowing driveways before he headed out on his bus route, and then mail route. His legacy will be the hard work he put in every day, along with his willingness to help out anyone in need.
Mr. Delano is survived by his sister, Susan Schepis (Frank); his brother-in-law, Arnold Makinen (Sylvia): his two daughters: Kathryn DeFreitas (Timothy) and Tonna Harris (William); his son, Leslie Delano (Liliana); six grandchildren: Travis White (Magnolia); Maria Turner (Joe); Michelle Stavseth; Nathan Stavseth; Brandin Delano (Emely); and Gabriela Delano; two great-grandchildren: Tucker and Savina White; a longtime friend, Rena Peters; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his sister, Millicent Richardson, and his brother, Kenneth Bonnette.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a service of remembrance will be announced at a later date in the spring or summer of 2021. Donations can be made in memory of Richard G. Delano to: Westmoreland United Church, 9 South Village Common, Westmoreland NH 03467. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
