Richard F. Doble, 86, of Keene, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Keene.
He was born to the late Lila (Butler) and Beryl Doble on Aug. 21, 1936, in Uxbridge, Mass. Richard attended school in Uxbridge, and also Worcester Boys Trade School. After graduating, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a Draftsman on the Bon Homme Richard throughout the Pacific, being honorably discharged in 1959.
He returned home and was soon married to his wife, Eleanor M. (Ranslow) Doble, in 1960. They were happily married for 56 years until her passing in 2016.
Richard made the decision to further his education and moved his family to Keene a few years later receiving his bachelor of science in education at Keene State College in 1967. Upon receiving a fellowship from Indiana State University upon graduating, the family moved west. He received his master of science in education in 1968. Keene State College called him back from there to teach in their industrial arts program, and his career began. In 1976, he enrolled in the Ph.D. program at the University of Connecticut, and in 1978, he received his Ph.D. in education. He would continue as a professor of education at Keene State College until his retirement in 2000.
During his tenure at Keene State College he once again become active in the military, joining the U.S. Army Reserves. Richard would become Warrant Officer of the Keene unit, retiring as their chief, and honorably discharged with the rank of E-8 in 1997.
Richard was an active member of the Freemasons, spanning more than 63 years of service. He joined, in his father’s footsteps in 1959, Solomon’s Temple Lodge of Uxbridge, Mass. He joined the Scottish Rite in the Valley of Keene in 1965 and joined the Lodge of the Temple #88 of Keene in 1990. The Lodge of the Temple merged with the Jerusalem Lodge in 1992. Richard received his MSA in 1991. He served as Worshipful Master in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, held many offices and received many awards for service and commitment, achieving his 33° in 1992. Richard is also an Honorary Member of St. Paul’s Lodge and Faithful Lodge.
One of his most ardent passions in life was horseshoes. Finding that Keene had a horseshoe club, he began his membership back in the early 1960s. Richard assisted in hosting two World Horseshoe Tournaments, the first in 1968, and in 1974 he was Tournament Director. He never achieved Class A status as a pitcher; however, he did receive one of their highest honors with induction into the National Horseshoe Pitchers’ Hall of Fame for his unselfish devotion to the game as an organizer in 1981.
Throughout his retirement, Richard enjoyed meeting daily with “the boys” for coffee. Meeting at McDonald’s to discuss and solve all the worlds’ problems, this tight-knit group even had the pleasure of a visit from Gov. Sununu, as he had heard of their camaraderie and wisdom.
Richard is survived by his two children: Judy Hewitt of Swanzey; and Richard and his wife, Abbey, of Fryeburg, Maine; six grandchildren: Jenifer, Aric, Braeleigh, Bricent, Ricky and Gabe; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Parker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard is also survived by his beloved, Linda Guinane.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; his son-in-law, Jeffrey Hewitt; his sisters, Alice and Helen; and his brother, Albert.
A wake will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m., with a Masonic service at 4:30 p.m., at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s name to The Wounded Warrior’s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675 (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements.