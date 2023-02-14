Richard F. Burnham, 85, an area resident since the early 1980s, passed away on Jan. 26, 2023, at the Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
His parents, Richard H. and Louise (Wright) Burnham, welcomed their son into the world on Sept. 22, 1937, in Patchogue, Long Island, N.Y. He attended the Fannie Farmer School of Cookery in Boston, specializing in baking.
Richard resided in Concord for many years and worked as a baker at the Concord Hospital. He was a longtime member of the Concord Masons and later the Jerusalem Lodge #104 Masonic Order of Keene.
He had a special love of photography.
Richard is survived by his sister, Elizabeth “Betty” B. Chase, of Keene; his nephews: Jeffrey Chase and his wife, Donna, of Swanzey; and Scott Chase and his wife, Donna, of Marlow; and a niece, Ann Chase, of Florida.
A sister, Joan McKenney, and a brother-in-law, Barclay Chase, predeceased Richard.
A graveside service and burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene will be held at a date and time to be announced.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Burnham’s memory to a charity of your choice.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with Mr. Burnham's care.