Richard E. Penna Sr.
Richard E. “Dick” Penna. Sr., Sr., 87, of Marlborough, passed away on March 19, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family following a period of failing health.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1933, in Parkman, Maine, the son of the late Frank and Mildred (Patenaude) Penna.
Richard was employed by Central Screw of Keene, NCR of Peterborough, and retired from Timken of Keene.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia (Rokes) Penna, of Marlborough; two sons: Richard Penna, Jr. and his wife, Michele, of Marlborough; and Jay Penna of Manchester; his sister: Susan Bolton and her husband, Peter, of Plymouth; two grandchildren: Brandy McFadden and her husband, Corey, of Leeds, Maine; and Brandon Penna and his wife, Kelly, of Troy; as well as five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Douglas Penna, and two sisters, Beverly Penna and Barbara Sylvester.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Marlborough at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in Richard E. Penna’s name to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.hcsservices.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Richard, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
