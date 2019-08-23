Richard E. Leger
Richard E. Leger, 77, of Swanzey, passed away at Cheshire Medical Center on Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019, after a period of failing health.
Born on Sept. 4, 1941, in Fitchburg, Mass., to Edward P. Leger and Beatrice (Bourque) Leger, he attended St. Joseph Elementary School and graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1959.
He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1959-1963 where he learned the electrical trade. He then worked at Monroe Calculator where he learned electronics, which brought him to Keene. He later worked in R&D for an environmental company which allowed him to travel around the world removing petroleum from groundwater. He retired from Keene Gas Company where he worked as a service technician until 2008.
Richard was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, horseback riding, fishing and hunting and car racing. He was a longtime member of the Cheshire County Bassmasters and a Hunter Safety Instructor for N.H. Fish and Game. In later years he enjoyed competing in Cowboy Action Shooting competitions.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Carol A. (Ferrazza) Leger, his son Darren F. Leger, his daughter Sara J. Leger and her partner, Scott E Rylander.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday Aug. 25, 2019, at Whitcomb Hall, 15-17 Main St., West Swanzey from 2 to 5 p.m. Friends and family are welcome.
