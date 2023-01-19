Richard E. Bergeron Sr.

Richard E. “Dick” Bergeron Sr., 85, of Springfield, Vt., and formerly of Chesterfield and Swanzey, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
He was born a son to the late Elizabeth (Sewall) and Ernest Bergeron on Oct. 8, 1937, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1955.
On Dec. 1, 1979, Richard exchanged vows with the love of his life, Sally A. Whitten. They had a simple service and were happily married for 37 years until Sally passed away on June 18, 2017.
Dick enjoyed his time working for APA Trucking in Bellows Falls as a driver for 20 years until he retired in 2000. He also worked for various other trucking companies as a driver as well.
Along with working, Richard loved fishing, spending time with his dog, Rufus, and was big into antique cars. In his younger years, Dick loved to go out on motorcycle rides and boating. He also had a talent for boxing as he was a Golden Gloves boxer for the state of New Hampshire. Richard was enlisted in the U.S. Army for a short time when he was younger as well. Richard was a devoted father and husband and loved endlessly. If you knew Richard, you were lucky because he could always bring a smile to your face, no matter what.
Mr. Bergeron is survived by his five children: Pamela Nye of Keene; Richard Bergeron and his significant other, Wendy Ward, of Keene; Shyre Horvath and her husband, Dave, of Wardsboro, Vt.; Timothy Baronosky and his wife, Melinda, of Marlborough; and Christopher Bergeron and his significant other, Lynette Torsende, of Springfield, Vt.; his two siblings, Kenneth Bergeron and his wife, Maria, of Keene, and Barbara Bohannon and her husband, David, of Keene; five grandchildren, Perry Fletcher, Tyler Baronosky, Lyndsey Reinhart, Cody Thompson and Gabe Bergeron; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
