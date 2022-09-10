Richard "Dick" Pollock

Richard Eugene “Dick” Pollock, 90, a longtime resident of Bedford, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
He was born at Elliot Community Hospital in Keene on April 17, 1932, the son of the late Stephen W. Pollock Sr. and Olla (Symonds) Pollock. He grew up in Keene, attended Keene schools and graduated from Keene High School in 1950 as the class president.
Following graduation, the family history, dating back to his maternal grandfather, brought Dick to join the Keene Fire Department and also join the U.S. Army Reserve Unit in Manchester. From 1954 to 1956 he served actively in the Criminal Investigation Division and was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal.
On Aug. 2, 1958, Dick married Jean Ann Govangeli of Keene and resigned the Keene Fire Department to attend Bentley College in Boston, graduating with an associates degree in accounting in 1960. A move to Portsmouth started a banking career with Indian Head National Bank (now Santander Bank). In 1963 he transferred to the Nashua Indian Head National Bank which included working in Merrimack, Hudson and Manchester. On leaving banking, he worked for Gilman Brothers Wholesale Drug Co., Fowler Truck Co. and the Manchester Transit Authority, from which he retired in 1994 as general manager.
During Dick’s time while living in Bedford, he was very active in the Bedford Fire Department and was honored to be named the treasurer emeritus as captain of the Bedford Firefighters Association.
Always willing, Dick was involved in many endeavors throughout his life. He was a justice of the peace, a notary public and bail commissioner for the State of New Hampshire. He served as treasurer for the former Merrimack Medical Center and was a 70-year member of the Keene Elks Lodge, as well as an associate member of the Manchester Elks Club. As a veteran he was also a member of American Legion Sweeney Post 2, a member of the N.H. Fire Chiefs Association and many other organizations and committees too numerous to mention.
Playing cards, long country rides and vacationing with friends were always enjoyed by Dick and brought him happiness.
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by a brother and his wife, Stephen W. Pollock Jr. and his wife, Lucille.
Mourning his loss is his wife of 64 years, Jean Ann Pollock of Bedford; a son, Timothy M. Pollock, and his wife, Bridget (Binette) Pollock, and their two sons, Benjamin and Christopher, all of Hampton; as well as many nephews, nieces and friends.
Memorial walk-through calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The family requests that masks be worn inside and that guests honor social distancing. A graveside service will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene at 1 p.m.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Bedford Firefighters Association Scholarship Fund, 55 Constitution Drive, Bedford NH 03110-6008; or to the Giovannangeli Family Scholarship Endowment Fund, Keene State College, 229 Main St., Keene NH 03435-2701.
Kindly visit rivetfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.