Richard D. Henault 84, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Keene Center Genesis, following a period of failing health.
His parents, George J. and Victoria (Lavigne) Henault, welcomed their son into the world on Dec. 15, 1936, in Keene. Richard was a 1954 graduate of Keene High School.
Richard’s career began with his first job at the National Grange Mutual Insurance Co. This job brought him much happiness and blessings for, you see, it was here that he met his future wife, Barbara Murray.
He later worked for 10 years at the former Princess Shoe Co., and six years with the Prudential Insurance Co. He later owned the Keene Food Mart in Central Square in Keene for a brief time. He would often donate fruit baskets from the store during Christmas time to benefit others in need.
Richard retired as a manager from the former Schleicher and Schuell Co. after 15 years of service with them.
A hard worker, sometimes Richard would work three jobs just to ensure his family was well cared for. During his retirement, he continued to work part-time for 10 years at Cheshire Medical Center’ gift shop.
When not hard at work, he enjoyed bowling, participating in local leagues; softball, as a member of the Over-The-Hill-Gang; golfing with his sons; traveling; and listening to music, especially big band music.
With a twinkle in his eye, he enjoyed playing the Santa for the Mayflower Drive neighborhood children, as well as for all of the visitors at the Colony Mill in Keene.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his children, Teri Boudreau and her husband, John, of Swanzey, Stephen Henault and his wife, Cindy, of Sullivan, Deb Whalen and her husband, Ed, of Keene, Jeff Henault and his wife, Jill Vranicar, of Eliot, Maine, and Chris Henault of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his grandchildren, Lisa Perkins, of Oakland, Calif., Tom Perkins and his wife, Michelle, of Swanzey, Rebecca Dubois and her husband, Marcus, of Sullivan, Courtney Henault and her significant other, Justin Young, of Bennington, Chelsea Blanchard and her husband, Scott, of Keene, and Nick Whalen of Keene; his great-grandchildren, Chase Perkins, Willow Perkins, Karsyn Mooney, Jayce Young, Bensyn Young, Porter Moore, Elijah Dubois and two more on the way; and his niece, Susan Soraghan of Atkinson. Richard was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Barbara A. Murray, on Oct. 13, 2020.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the calling hours are required to wear facemasks. Thank you.
Richard shared Barbara’s dedication to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in his memory to the Tribute Program St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
