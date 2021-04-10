Richard Cornelius, 81, of Keene, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Catholic Medical Center after a heart attack followed by surgery.
Dick was born May 26, 1939, in Philadelphia to Margaret Thomas and William Raymond Cornelius. After graduating from Olney High School in 1957, he earned a BS in music education and a JD from Temple University. He played piano, trombone and other brass instruments, and later took up violin and viola. He managed public housing projects in Pennsylvania and later worked as a state-appointed attorney in family and mental health cases in New Hampshire. There he also volunteered with the Alternatives to Violence Project, a Quaker program providing weekend workshops in non-violent conflict resolution for prison inmates.
Meanwhile, in 1986 Dick met his wife, Judith Reed, and they were married in 1988 under the care of Concord Friends (Quaker) Meeting. They built an energy-efficient home in Canterbury. A lover of language and languages, Dick had learned Russian as a young man, and in 1994 he and Judy, who had also studied Russian, traveled to Russia to adopt Roman and Galina, ages 5 and 4.
In 2005 the family moved to Keene, where Judy had accepted an academic position at Keene State College. During his retirement in Keene Dick devoted himself to music, co-creating two small ensembles (brass and strings) with whom he played weekly until the pandemic began. He renewed his avid interest in genealogy. He enjoyed playing tennis and ping-pong. He worked at learning Spanish, traveling with Judy to Venezuela, Cuba and Mexico, conversing weekly online with four different native speakers from South America and Spain, and leading a Spanish conversation group at the Keene Public Library. He volunteered at the Monadnock Humane Society and was active in animal rights, having adopted a vegan diet.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Reed; his sons, Gordon and Roman; his daughter, Galina; nieces Elaine and Jean, and nephews Bill, Steve and Dave; and by his brothers-in-law, Mark and Scott Reed; and his sister-in-law, Gail Reed Prager. He was predeceased by his two older brothers, William and Robert Cornelius.
A memorial gathering will be scheduled once public health conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Humane Society or to another animal welfare non-profit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.