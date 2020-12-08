Richard Cobb, 93 of Keene and formerly West Chesterfield, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020, after a period of declining health.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1927, in Riverside, R.I., son of the late Elsie P. (Fuller) and Charles A. Cobb. He was the youngest of four children. He attended Keene High School and graduated with the class of 1945.
Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and proudly served his country.
Richard had been employed by Kingsbury Corporation for 36 years prior to his retirement.
He loved sports, especially football and the Keene Swamp Bats.
Richard leaves behind a son, John C. Cobb and his wife, Pam, of Chesterfield; grandchildren, Isaac Cobb of Altamonte Springs, Fla., and Amber and Heather Cobb of Chesterfield; and nephews, Calvin Cobb of Hartshorn, Mo., and Charlie Cobb of Centennial, Colo.
He was predeceased by his wife, Gail Cobb; son Gary Cobb; and siblings Elsie, Ted and Ken.
Per Richard’s wishes there will be no public services.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Richard, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.