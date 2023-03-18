Richard C. Schneider

Richard C. “Dick” Schneider, 91, of Keene, and formerly of Framingham, Mass., and Marlborough, Mass., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the American House in Keene.
He was born a son to the late Angeline (Gerbino) and Albin F. Schneider on Sept. 16, 1931, in Midland, Texas. Richard was educated and graduated from Baldwin High School in Baldwin, N.Y., with the class of 1943. After graduating high school, Dick attended the State University of New York, earning his associate degree in food technology. After college, in 1952, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving until 1954. He remained in the Army Reserves until he was honorably discharged on Oct. 18, 1960, at the rank of Corporal.
Richard then attended Pratt Institute of New York on the G.I. Bill, earning his degree in industrial design.
Dick enjoyed his time working for Zoll Medical in Woburn, Mass., for 10 years as their industrial designer until he retired in 1997. Prior, he worked for Digital Equipment Corporation as their head of industrial design for 15 years. Richard also was the owner and operator of Richard Schneider Industrial Design for 10 years.
Along with working, Richard enjoyed spending his time working on his family’s genealogy, crossword puzzles, Sudoku and photography. Dick loved every Boston sports team, home improvement, American art, reading, and was an overall friendly and sociable person. If you knew Dick you know he always enjoyed his afternoon coffee, and was an avid jazz enthusiast who attended many concerts in the Keene area. Richard adored taking care of his son, Douglas, who was the most important person in his life. Douglas’ special needs didn’t stop Dick from going on long car rides with him, taking him out to lunch daily and showering him with love. Richard was also a member of the Keene Senior Center.
Mr. Schneider is survived by his two children, Douglas C. Schneider, of Troy, and Michael and his husband, Xiqiang “Alex” Zhang, of Malden, Mass.; and his daughter-in-law, Anna M. Lake-Schneider, of Keene. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Jonathan Lake, Angela Serpico and Benjamin Lake; his great-grandson, Sylas Castor; and several other great-grandchildren, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.
Richard is predeceased by his former wife, Loretta T. Cuda, who passed in 2015; his son, Joel M. Schneider, who passed in 2019; and his three siblings, Reymour Rice, Douglas Schneider and Eugene Schneider.
A burial will take place later in the spring of 2023 with a date and time to be announced later online and in the local paper.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations be made to the Monadnock Developmental Services, Attn: Development, 121 Railroad St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).