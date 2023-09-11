Richard C. Pratt

Richard C. “Dick” Pratt Sr., 85, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Sept. 6, 2023, with his family by his side at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1938, to the late Violet and Roland Pratt Sr. in Surry. Dick graduated from Keene High School in 1956 and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving his country during the Korean War.
In 1966, Dick married Phyllis A. Perkins at a simple service in Troy and they had shared 57 years together.
Following Dick’s tour in the Air Force, he continued to serve the public wearing many hats. In 1967 he started his own contracting business, building and roofing many area homes and businesses. He and Phyllis found, moved and installed the diner car and opened The Mt. Pisgah Diner on Main Street in Winchester in 1975. In between flipping eggs, Dick managed a government mail route as a U.S. Mail Contractor and also started a rubbish removal business in Winchester and the surrounding areas. He never really retired, always offering up his help at the car lot, running errands and driving to job sites checking up on his son and grandson making sure they were pulling their weight.
With the little free time that Dick did have, he enjoyed throwing horseshoes and barbecues with his friends on Lovely Lane, duck hunting and fishing, tending his vegetable gardens and going on long, back-road drives with his wife and his dogs. He loved his sweets and sharing a cold beer with his friends at the Winchester VFW. He was also a member of the Elks Club in Brattleboro, the Winchester Kiwanis and the Eagles Club in Keene.
Mr. Pratt is survived by his wife, Phyllis Pratt, of Winchester; their children: Richard Pratt Jr. and his wife, Sara, of Winchester; and Ross A. Wilder and his significant other, Sharon Roy, of Winchester. He also is survived by his grandchildren: Bradley Pratt, Brittany Senn, Reilly Pratt, Olivia Pratt and Jonathan Burbee; along with five great-grandchildren. Dick is also survived by five daughters, Kathy, Anna, Denise, Diane and Edie, from a previous relationship.
He was predeceased by his parents, and two brothers, Roland Pratt Jr. and Jack Pratt.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday Sept. 13, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Dick’s Life on Thursday Sept. 14, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m., with military honors at 6:30 p.m., at Tempesta’s Restaurant, 401 Winchester St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick’s memory to The Monadnock Humane Society.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).