Richard C. Lecuyer passed away peacefully with family by his side at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on March 19, 2021.
He was born at Elliott Community Hospital in Keene on Sept. 4, 1946, son of Richard A. and Eleanor B. (Braley) Lecuyer. At the age of seven months, he was diagnosed with Wilm’s tumor and underwent surgery in Boston for removal of one kidney. Having survived this diagnosis, he went on to live a full and productive life, including running a marathon at the age of 40. He fought a brave battle against Parkinson’s Disease for the last 20 years.
Richard graduated from Keene High School in 1964, and from Keene State College in 1968. From there, he went on to teach at Jonathan Daniels School for many years. Following his teaching career, he was employed by several automobile dealerships in Keene as finance manager. His remarkably quick wit and gift of sarcasm were an inspiration for all who knew and loved him. He enjoyed a lifelong love/hate relationship with the Boston Red Sox and was a New England Patriots fan.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Tipple) Lecuyer, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his daughter, Anne Audet, and her partner, Kevin Bosely, of Marlborough; his sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Arnold Boyster, of Wallingford, Conn.; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two nephews and many cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter, Allison L. Lecuyer, and his grandson, Keegan Audet. At Richard’s request, no memorial service will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, the Monadnock Humane Society or to the charity of one’s choice.
