Richard C. Brown went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2023.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1938, in Abington, Mass., where he resided until moving to Bellows Falls in 1959 and began teaching music at Walpole High School. Shortly after, he met his future wife, Ella, and they married in November of 1964. They both taught for several years at Walpole High School and then later at Fall Mountain Regional High School.
In 1969 Richard and Ella moved to North Bend, Ore., where Richard taught band and music. Following his retirement in 1998, they permanently moved to Acworth, where Richard spent many years sharing his love of music with the congregation of the United Church of Acworth and later at the Berean Baptist Church in Newport.
Richard is predeceased by his wife, Ella Brown.
He is survived by his son, Richard H. Brown, and his wife, Kathleen Brown, of Acworth.
Richard was loved by all in his community and church, and he will be dearly missed by his loving son and daughter-in-law, and all his family members.
On Saturday, April 29, 2023, there will be an hour of visitation at noon at the United Church of Acworth (The Church on the Hill) with a Funeral Service starting at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Acworth Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls VT 05101 (www.fentonandhennessey.com).