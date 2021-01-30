Richard Anthony Perlungher, 85, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro, N.C.
Born in Jamaica, Queens, N.Y., on Aug. 25, 1935, he was the son of the late Henry and Anne (Zaderecki) Perlungher. Richard grew up in Queens and Bethpage, N.Y. Among his homes before arriving in Goldsboro, N.C., were Northport, N.Y., Keene and Charlottesville, Va.
Richard was the first in his family to attend college, earning a B.A. in history from Queens College, City University of New York, an M.A. in history from Adelphi University, and an M.L.S. from Queens College. In addition to his love of history, Richard had a lifelong love of reading and learning, and thoroughly enjoyed imparting that knowledge to the many students whose lives he touched. He gave 35 years of service as a high school history teacher in Syosset, N.Y., and high school librarian in Keene. Richard also taught many courses to college students as an adjunct professor and lecturer at Nassau Community College, Franklin Pierce College, the Jefferson Institute of Lifelong Learning at the University of Virginia and Wayne Community College.
Richard is survived by his two sons: Richard Rustin Perlungher and his wife, Nicole, of Indian Trail, N.C.; and Thomas Henry Perlungher and his wife, Sarah, of Clayton, N.C.; his former wife, Jane Rustin, and his sister-in-law, Belzora Rustin, of Goldsboro, N.C.; his sister, Jeanne Minnax, of Tampa, Fla.; his brother, Henry Perlungher, and his wife, Christina, of Stuart, Fla.; his nieces and nephews, Matthew, Anne, Patricia and Bernard; and his beloved grandchildren, Ellie, Grace and Jonathan.
The family will conduct services in a private setting. Contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to Equality North Carolina, P.O. Box 28768, Raleigh NC 27611; or to the Human Rights Campaign, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. N.W., Washington DC 20036-3278.
