Richard A. Weston, or “Lamb, a nickname given to him in school, 76, of Laurel Street, Marlborough, died at his home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Richard was born on Jan. 7, 1947, in Bellows Falls, the son of Ruel and Betty (Bean) Weston. Lamb spent his early years in Gageville, where he attended the Gageville School; he was also a 1965 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. Lamb had a career in the U.S. Army, and after being honorably discharged he worked for the Smiths Medical in Keene.
On Aug. 25, 1979, in North Walpole he married Patricia (Ramsey), who survives. He is also survived by his three sons and their wives: Paul and Rebbecca, Jason and Ginarose, and Derek and Leslie; and one brother, David.
He adored being a grandfather to his four grandchildren: Joey, Tommy, Bryce and Abygail, who he loved all immensely.
He was predeceased by his father, mother, and stepfather, Frank Kay.
Lamb enjoyed playing cribbage in his retirement years, but above all he loved vacationing in Prince Edward Island and Wells, Maine, with friends and family, but most of all with his wife.
Lamb was a life member of the BPOE #1619 and the Polish Club #1. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #37, all of Bellows Falls.
Calling Hours will take place on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St. Bellows Falls. On Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. there will be a Memorial Service at the Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service with Military Honors at the Walpole Cemetery, Walpole.
In remembrance of Richard’s life, the family asks that in lieu of flowers a charitable donation be made to The Pulmonary Hypertension Association in his name.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St. Bellows Falls (www.fentonandhennessey.com).
