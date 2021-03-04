Richard A. Ryan, 90, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021.
He was a beloved family man. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Anne K. Ryan; as well as his three children: Kathryn A. Ryan-Thaanum, Richard Ryan and Margaret Ryan West; a daughter, Durga Mae Mitchell, predeceased him. He also has six granddaughters and one great-grandchild.
Richard was born on April 29, 1930, in Muncie, Ind. As a young man, Richard served in Korea in the U.S. Army. As a civilian, he had a long and successful career as a procurement manager for Bechtel Corporation on large projects around the world.
In 1995, he retired with his wife to their home by Silver Lake in Harrisville, where he was an active volunteer with several community organizations. In 2013, they moved to Rivermead in Peterborough, where they enjoyed great friendships and visits from family.
No services are planned. However, donations may be made in Richard’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Monadnock Community Hospital or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To share a memory or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit Mr. Ryan’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
