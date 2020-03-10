Richard A. Pearce
Richard A. Pearce, 92, of Walpole passed away in the comfort of his home on March 6, 2020, in the company of his daughter, Ellie, and his friend, Dermot.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1927, in Chesterfield, the son of the late Gertie (Mathers) and Edwin Pearce. He attended area schools and graduated from Walpole High School with the class of 1945. As an adult he formally learned how to service Ford automobiles. He was proud of his high score in the Ford course and his mechanical abilities. In the 70s he took computer classes and although he did not make this a career, he went out of his comfort zone to learn something new in this emerging field.
On Nov. 15, 1957, Richard married Ellen McAfee. They celebrated nearly 55 years of marriage before her passing in July of 2012.
Richard worked at various jobs throughout his life: farming, car mechanics, building houses, school maintenance, selling Amway, doing odd jobs, carpentry, electrical and plumbing work. He was often called upon to “fix” something. In his home, hammers, screwdrivers and other tools were never very far away.
In his leisure time he enjoyed listening to fiddle music, and if he went on a trip he took back roads — so noticeable one of his friends called him “Back Roads Pearce.” He also enjoyed visiting his wife’s family home in New Brunswick, Canada, where they traveled back and forth to for more than 50 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Ellen (Ellie) Pearce, and her husband, Mike Bubnis; nieces, Anne Hill and Janet Pearce; nephew, Chris Pearce; sister-in law, Ruth Grandy; and friend, Dermot Murphy.
He was predeceased by his wife, Ellen; and all of his siblings: Edna Koson, Clayton Pearce, Ruth Pearce, Clarence Pearce, Doris Shattuck and William Pearce.
At his wish, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
