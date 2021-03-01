Richard A. Neilsen Sr., 86, of Water Street, Keene, and a former longtime resident of Walpole, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough following a brief illness. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene.
