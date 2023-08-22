Richard A. Cleveland Jr., of Jaffrey, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1953, in Peterborough, son to Richard and Marion Cleveland, whom have already passed. He grew up in Rindge and is a 1971 graduate of Conant High School. After high school, he took college courses at Franklin Pierce College.
On May 22, 1976, Rick married Patty Sirois in Jaffrey. Together their family grew with the birth of their daughter, Sara. You could often find them at the beach, going on motorcycle rides, climbing the mountain or ice skating.
Rick was a proud employee of Belletetes of Jaffrey for 21 years. Before his time with Belletetes he worked with Master Decorating in Jaffrey for 20 years.
He was an avid hunter, skier, trap shooter and New York Yankees fan. He enjoyed listening to live music, especially the blues. He loved being a Papa to his two grandchildren and his house was always buzzing with friends and family.
Known for his willingness to help others when they needed it most, many considered him their best friend. He went by many nicknames, some more appropriate than others.
Rick is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patty Cleveland; his daughter, Sara Brarmann, and her husband Rian, of Massachusetts and South Carolina; his grandchildren, Stella and Max; his brother, Larry Cleveland, of Rindge; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Cemetery on Hillcrest Road in Jaffrey. A Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey from noon to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Monadnock Humane Society as Rick was very fond of dogs. He knew every dog in the neighborhood and always offered them treats.
To share memories or leave condolences, please visit Richard’s tribute page at www.cournoyerfh.com.