Richard A. Blanchette

Richard A. “Rick” Blanchette, 67, a longtime resident of Winchester and formerly of Keene, died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Winchester.
Richard was born the son of the late Mary (Brady) (Blanchette) Warner and Richard F. Blanchette on Oct. 26, 1953, in Boston. He was educated locally, attending schools in Keene. Rick went on in his studies at Manchester Technical School where he earned his certification as a Certified Autobody Technician. On May 6, 1989, he exchanged vows with Melody E. Cutler at the Keene Church of Christ. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 32 years.
Rick was previously employed by Auto Parts International based in Massachusetts as a driver for the past two years. Prior, he had worked at Carquest in the sales department for a year. He also worked at Sanel Auto Parts Store for 20 years as a sales representative. Rick was the former owner of East Coast Auto Broker in Keene for 20 years. Rick enjoyed anything to do with cars. He loved doing body work, tinkering with engines and admired the curvy lines of the older cars and a fine-tuned V8. Time was spent going to the ocean and relaxing. He was known in the auto industry as “R.B.” His car had a unique license plate for many years that read as “AUTOS”. Rick was a long time member of the Village Church in West Swanzey.
Mr. Blanchette is survived by his wife, Melody E. Blanchette, of Winchester; and his children: Sharon M. Blanchette of Oregon and Anthony A. Blanchette of Keene. In addition, he is survived by cousins, extended family and friends. Rick is predeceased by his siblings: Diane Blanchette, Donna Woolridge and Cheryl Henrickson.
In keeping with Rick’s wishes there were no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at noon at the Village Church, 121 Cobble Hill Road, Swanzey. Burial will take place privately in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
