Richard A. “Rick” Blanchette, 67, of Winchester, passed away on Aug. 11, 2021. He passed from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Winchester. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
