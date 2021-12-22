The Reverend Marilyn Elaine Bushnell, 91, died on Dec. 5, 2021, at her home in Concord.
Ms. Bushnell was the daughter of the late Laverne and Dorothy Bushnell, and lived most of her life in Keene, where both parents were teachers. She graduated from Keene High School and the former Elliot Community Hospital School of Nursing, where she later taught. She received a bachelor’s degree from Simmons College in Boston and master’s degrees from Andover Newton Theological School, Boston University School of Nursing and Harvard Divinity School. She worked as a nurse in three state hospitals — Worcester and Grafton State Hospitals in Massachusetts, as well as the N.H. State Hospital. She also taught psychiatric nursing at the nursing program at Fitchburg State College in Massachusetts. Ms. Bushnell was ordained to the Christian Ministry in the United Church of Christ in November 1959, and served as part-time interim minister in the Acworth, Alstead, Fitzwilliam, Sullivan and Swanzey churches when those churches were between ministers. She later was the full-time minister of East Congregational Church in Concord for more than six years.
Following her retirement, she lived at the Havenwood Heritage Heights Retirement Community in Concord. Over the course of her lifetime, she was active in many fraternal, civic, church and professional groups. She is a past Grand Worthy Advisor of New Hampshire’s Grand Assembly of the Order of Rainbow for Girls, and she is a past president of the New Hampshire Nurses Association.
Ms. Bushnell is survived by her sister, Dorothy Burden, of White River Junction, Vt.; two nephews, Verne Burden of Strafford, Vt., and David Burden (Diane) of Unity; a niece, Barbara Carswell (William) of Charlottesville, Va.; two great-nephews and two great-nieces; one great-great-nephew; as well as several cousins. Ms. Bushnell is predeceased by her parents, and her brother-in-law, William Burden.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Strafford, Vt., Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.
