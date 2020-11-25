Rev. Gerald Reiter, Emeritus

Rev. Gerald “Jerry” Reiter, Emeritus, 89, of Marquette Mich., and Beaufort, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City N.C.
Jerry was born in Chicago and grew up in Marquette, Mich. Growing up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Jerry spent his free time hunting, fishing and hiking in the woods and enjoying the beauty that surrounded him. This led to a natural draw to wildlife management, in which he earned his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.
He married Carol Beth Boyd in October 1954, with whom he recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Jerry joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he served as an MP. After his Army service, Jerry returned to Michigan State, where he earned his MBA. For the next 5 years he worked for Standard Oil Company, during which time he and Carol met many lifelong friends. In 1961, Jerry moved his family to Arlington, Va., to launch a new business with Carol’s father and brothers. Jerry built and served as president of Combustion Products Distributors Corporation for 20 years.
Jerry and Carol raised their three children in Arlington and Fairfax ,Va., and were active members of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Arlington and Prince of Peace Lutheran church in Springfield, Va. In 1981, Jerry sold their home and business, and he and Carol left for Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind. He earned his master’s in divinity and was ordained in 1984. He served as associate pastor at Holy Nativity Lutheran Church in Arbutus, Md., just outside of Baltimore, as senior pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Troy (N.H.) and interim pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene, and finally as senior pastor at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aiken, S.C. He loved the Lord and his ministry, sharing duties with Carol all along the way. He served as a Lutheran minister for 30 years before retiring in 2015 to Beaufort, N.C., for the winters and Marquette, Mich., for the summers. No matter where life led him, Marquette, Mich., always called him home. His love of the “Arbutus” AKA “Camp” was his happy place. Jerry loved to tell stories to anyone who came to visit, laughing and joking about his childhood days, playing cribbage, watching the wildlife in the woods, and enjoying a beautiful sunset over Lake Superior. He could also be found cheering on the Michigan State Spartans basketball and football teams.
A funeral service was held in North Carolina on Nov. 24, 2020, with Rev. Jim Daub officiating. A second funeral and burial will be announced in Marquette, Mich., in late spring 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol Boyd Reiter; his children: Kurt Reiter and his wife, Jean, of Charleston, S.C.; Kim Taylor Ragland and her husband, Greg, of Berryville, Va; and Valerie Peterson Magnotto and her husband, Mike, of Beaufort, N.C.; his grandchildren: Jason Peterson and his wife, Alex; Nicole Reiter Atkinson and her husband, Andrew; Kyle Peterson; Ashley Reiter; Brittany Peterson; Jessica Taylor; Kendall Reiter Flaherty and her husband, Jacob; Christian Reiter; and Jeremy Peterson and his wife, Leanna; his step-grandchildren: Skip Frazzano and his wife, Cece; Lisa Taylor; Rachel DeLuca; and Michael DeLuca; his great-grandchildren: Olivia Peterson, Sondra Peterson, Lilliana Taylor and Atlas Atkinson; his brother, Richard Reiter, and his wife, Carol; his sisters-in-law, Lydia Boyd, Betty Boyd and Laura Boyd; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Prudence (nee Arndt) Reiter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Lutherans for Life, a ministry that held a special place in Jerry’s heart and which he actively supported for many years: https://lutheransforlife.org/donate.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, N.C.
