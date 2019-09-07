Rev. David W. Cutting
The Rev. David W. Cutting, age 84, died on Sept. 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth; and by three children, Andrew Cutting, Amy Wullbrandt (Blake) and Steven Cutting (Miki); seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; his sister, Kay Shanks of Manhattan, Kan.; and several nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Lenora Rural High School in Kansas and Doane University of Crete, Neb. In 1955, during his college years, he had a year at St. Andrews University in Scotland. He also participated in work camps during the summer, helping to rebuild churches in Britain and Germany that had been bombed during World War II. After college he graduated from Andover Newton Theological School in Newton Centre, Mass., where he met and married Elizabeth Anne Hill, a Baptist minister’s daughter. He was ordained in the First Congregational Church, now the United Parish of Lenora, his home church in Kansas. He was in active ministry in the United Church of Christ for over 40 years until his retirement in 1996.
Rev. Cutting was pastor of churches in Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, Michigan, Missouri, Arizona and Texas, and did exchange pastorates in England and New Zealand. He worked with Habitat for Humanity in the U.S., India and Nepal. He also worked as a volunteer at Asian Rural Institute in Japan. Two of the churches he served bought old school buses, fixed them up and sponsored many trips. There were Confirmation trips to St. Louis to study and experience some of the work the UCC did there, which included a hospital for mentally challenged children, Deaconess Hospital, and three neighborhood houses in the slums of St. Louis. There were also several two-week-long trips called Christian Travel Seminars, where young people studied “the shape of the world and the work of the church.” Trips were taken to New York City, where the teenagers studied the work churches did in that huge city, including the NYC Council of Churches, East Harlem Protestant churches in the slums, and a seminar at the United Nations. Many, as adults now, have written that those trips were the highlights of their growing-up years. They were exhausting trips but evidently worth the effort. There were also many trips for adults: to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., in 1976, for instance.
Rev. Cutting often preached on the words of Jesus regarding helping the poor and needy and led his people into areas where they could actually help put those words of our Lord into practice.
In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts to Keene First Baptist or The United Church of Winchester 03470.
His memorial service will be held Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at The First Baptist Church, 105 Maple Ave., Keene.
