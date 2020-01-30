Rev. David E. Doremus
Rev. David E. Doremus, 95, of Jaffrey, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Westwood Center in Keene.
Mr. Doremus was born in Wayne, N.J., on Jan. 14, 1925, the son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Tintle) Doremus.
David attended Bloomfield Vocational School, where he studied Industrial Electricity and graduated in 1943. Immediately following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines. He was attached to the First Marine Division and served in the Pacific including the invasion of Okinawa and spent time in China.
After the end of World War II, David met the former Dorothy Young at the newly founded Mountain View Gospel Church in Mountain View, N.J. Both David and Dorothy were instrumental in the building of the new church and were married in the same building they helped to build on May 21, 1950. Both David and Dorothy felt called into the Christian Service and together left for Providence Bible Institute in Providence, R.I., from which he graduated in 1953. David then attended and graduated from Gordon Divinity School in Hamilton, Mass. David and Dorothy served the Lord faithfully over the 66 years of their marriage. He was a pastor in Chegoggin, Nova Scotia, for six years, and then in Arlington Heights, Mass., for 36 years, before finally moving to their home in Jaffrey in June 2000.
David’s wife, Dorothy, preceded him in death on July 6, 2016. He is survived by his 10 children (eight sons and two daughters) and their spouses (two deceased); 22 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren, with 3 more coming this year.
Family and friends are warmly invited to calling hours on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 33 River St. (Route 202), Jaffrey.
Private graveside committal services with military honors will take place at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Mr. Doremus’ family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
