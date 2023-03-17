Rev. D. S. Dharmapalan, “Dharma,” 87, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023, in Cape Cod, Mass.
He was born in Talawa, Ceylon (Sri Lanka), on June 30, 1935, to Devadason and Elizabeth Annam John.
Rev. Dharma was a graduate of the United Theological College in Bangalore, India, with a master’s in theology from the Virginia Theological Seminary and a doctorate in theology from the Slidell Baptist Seminary.
Rev. Dharma dedicated his life to his ministry for more than 50 years and served the Methodist Church of Ceylon in Kandy, Matugama, Murungan, Hatton, Batticaloa and Point Pedro, and the United Methodist Churches in Canaan, Vt., Pittsburg (N.H.), Keene, Merrimack, Merced, Calif., Mattapan, Mass., and Milford, Mass. He served on the General Board of Global Ministries and the Upper Room and was a contributing editor to the new United Methodist Hymnal.
Upon retirement on Cape Cod, Rev. Dharma was chaplain at the Falmouth (Mass.) Hospital, assistant pastor at Osterville, Mass., and guest preacher at various United Methodist Churches. He enjoyed music, singing, travel and was an artist and painter.
Rev. Dharma is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kamala Dharmapalan; his children and their spouses: Jonathan and Jacqueline Dharmapalan, Dharshi and Daniel Dupee and Ranjo and Nate Denbow; and his grandchildren, David Dupee, Devika Dharmapalan, Alex Dupee, Mithran Denbow, Oliver Dupee, Melanie Denbow, Rachel Dharmapalan, Manothini Dupee, Kiran Denbow and Mooka Dharmapalan.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the South Yarmouth (Mass.) United Methodist Church.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.