Renate H. Crusan
Renate H. (Blaudschun) Crusan, of Hamburg, N.Y., passed away July 28, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Richard Crusan; the loving mother of Mark and Scott (Gail) Crusan; cherished grandma of Lauren (Vito) Lorenzi, Leah (Andrew) Halbina, Alyssa, Brandy (Jacob Johns Sargent), and Kyle Crusan; adored great-grandma of Violet, Layla, Colton and Jude; and dearest sister of Michael (Kathy) Blaudschun. She is also survived by relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Southtowns Christian Center, 6619 Southwestern Blvd., Lake View, N.Y. Face coverings will be required. There will be no prior visitation.
Renate was a longtime hair stylist and owned Hair Works by Hanna in Lackawanna, N.Y., for many years. Renate also was a prominent member and very active at Southtowns Christian Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southtowns Christian Center or the Lymphoma Society. Arrangements by John J. Kaczor Funeral Home Inc. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
