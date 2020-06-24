Regis Elaine Neaves
Regis Elaine Neaves, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on May 7, 2020, after a period of rapidly declining health.
Regis lived independently for most of her life on Allen Court in Keene. Her recent health needs forced her to move to Applewood Nursing Home in Winchester, where she spent the last month of her life being wonderfully cared for by the staff there.
Regis was born on Aug. 23, 1951, in Keene to Justice and Doris (Boyle) Neaves. She went to Keene schools and graduated from Keene High School in 1970. Regis loved her teachers in high school, particularly her Latin teacher, Mrs. Gordon.
After high school, Regis spent a good deal of her life taking care of other people’s children. She was a very loving daycare provider and continued to tell stories about “her children” years later. This work with children gave her life purpose, and Regis enjoyed hearing news about them as they grew older.
Regis could often be found walking about Keene. Regis would visit the bank and local stores during the week, and attended church each Sunday. She loved her independence and continued to make her way out into the community even as her legs and eyes began to decline in later years.
Regis spoke fondly of the many years she participated as one of the cast in Swanzey’s “The Old Homestead.” Regis also enjoyed spending many hours reading The Keene Sentinel and watching old-time television shows such as “Gunsmoke” and “The Andy Griffith Show.” These shows appealed to her strong sense of right and wrong. The modern world, with its shades of grey, was not her world.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, there were no calling hours. Regis did not have any known family after her mom passed away. Friends of Regis gathered for a small burial service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Keene on June 19, 2020. Regis is remembered by those who knew her as a kind and gentle woman. She will be missed.
