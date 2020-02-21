Reginald L. Luopa
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, Reginald L. Luopa Sr., 89, of Fitzwilliam and a longtime resident of Troy, passed away peacefully at Pine Rock Manor in Warner following a period of declining health.
He was born Feb. 9, 1931 in Fitzwilliam, the son of Levy and Senia (Michaelson) Luopa. Reggie grew up in Troy and attended Troy School. He worked for nearly 30 years for Kingsbury Machine Tool Corporation.
Reggie met and married his first wife and the mother of his children, Jean Hammond. The couple shared 52 years together building memories and a life together before Jean passed away in 2005. In 2010, he married his second wife, Eleanor Jones Rogers, and they shared 10 years together.
Reggie’s faith and devotion to the Lord were very important to him. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Troy, serving as Head Elder, Treasurer, Chairman of the Congregation, and Chairman of the Evangelism Committee. He also helped out with Vacation Bible School during the summer. Reggie was always willing to serve as needed.
Reggie loved to be outdoors hiking, fishing, hunting and camping. He was an avid reader. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father and loved his family.
Reggie is survived by his wife, Eleanor Luopa, of Peterborough; his sons, Reginald L. Luopa Jr. and his wife, Julie; Mark Luopa and his wife, Leila; and Michael Luopa and his wife, Deborah; his daughters, Sheryl White; Debbie Acosta and her husband, Gerardo; and Pamela Bause and her husband, Christopher; his grandchildren, David Luopa and his partner, Lisa Kunze; Elizabeth Stanley and her husband, Andrew; Melissa White and her husband, Peter; Heather Penate and her husband, Armando; Jesse Acosta and his wife, Sybil; Nicholas Acosta; Justin Acosta; Matthew Bause and his fiance, Megan; Zachary Giroux; Monique Giroux and her fiance, Silas; Jennifer Desrosiers and her husband, Ryan; Jessica Peters and her husband, Jon; and his great-grandchildren Avery, Adalyn, Nathan, Arianna, Hailey, Isabella, Emily, Addison and Hazel.
Reggie is also survived by Eleanor’s children, David Rogers and his wife, Mary; Jeffrey Rogers and his wife, Jan; Christopher Rogers and his wife, Andrea; and Ann Braunagel and her husband, Tom; grandchildren, Ryan Braunagel and his wife, Michelle; Heather Stupi and her husband, Kyle; Kelsie Kenny and her husband, Keith; Riley Rogers; Courtney Rogers and her fiance, Jesse Kritzberger; Tyler Rogers; and Abigail Rogers; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew and Nathan.
Reggie is predeceased by his first wife, Jean; and his sister, Gloria Smith, and her husband, Harry.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Troy. There will be no calling hours.
Burial in Mountain View Cemetery, Troy, will be held in the spring.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Reggie’s name to Christ Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 189, Troy, NH 03465.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
