Reginald L. Goodnow

Reginald L. “Reggie” Goodnow, 54, a lifelong resident of Westmoreland, passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2021, tending to his farm he loved so dearly.
He was born on March 31, 1966, in Bellows Falls, the son of Richard and Jane (Parker) Goodnow. Reggie was a Jack-of-all-trades and entrepreneur from an incredibly early age. He worked hand-in-hand with his father for many years before he began his own company, Mill Brook Landscaping. He successfully ran his own business until 1998, when he sold his company to pursue logging with horses.
He soon purchased a carriage and provided elegant transportation for many brides and grooms. Reggie enjoyed providing sleigh and tractor rides for local children through the Westmoreland School PTA. Christmas was always a little more magical with Reggie’s help at Homestead Farm in Walpole.
Reggie was always willing to lend a hand in property maintenance, upkeep and plowing. Everything equine, bovine or swine, Reggie was extremely enthusiastic about it. He was a proud owner and operator of his own farm, Maple Hedge.
In April of 2004, Reggie married the love of his life, Shannon Driscoll, after being together since their teenage years.
Reggie will be remembered for his distinctive laugh, bright and warm smile, and for his exceptional storytelling. He was infamously known for his “Reggie-isms” and making any situation more entertaining. He was equally loved as he was hard-working. He was the town’s go-to guy for loose horses and cows, cars that wouldn’t start, broken lawn mowers, and so much more.
A talented farrier, his creations made of wrought iron will be cherished by those closest to him.
Reggie will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Shannon Driscoll of Westmoreland; his mother, Jane Goodnow, of Westmoreland; his siblings: Kimberlei Goodnow Taylor of Florida; Pam Neal and her husband, Alan, of Chesterfield; Paula Leslie and her husband, Scott, of Westmoreland; Scott Goodnow and his wife, Suzy, of Westmoreland; Dana Goodnow of Marlow; and Adam Goodnow and his wife, Katherine, of Marlow; his mother-in-law, Glenda Henderson, of Keene; his sisters-in-law: Robin Budd and her significant other, Bob Hackler, of Marlborough; and Wendy Jones and her husband, David, of Concord; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in his hometown and beyond. He was predeceased by his father, Richard Goodnow; and his sister, Michelle Goodnow Burdych.
A celebration of Reggie’s life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Reginald L. Goodnow’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Reggie, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
