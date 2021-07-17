On Saturday, July 31, 2021, the family will have a Celebration of Life for Reginald “Reggie” Goodnow, who passed away in January. Please join us for a gathering to honor the life of this amazing man. We will start at the Westmoreland United Church, 9 South Village Common in the Westmoreland Village at 1 p.m. for a service of remembrance, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Westmoreland Common in the Westmoreland Village that he loved so much. We look forward to having you share stories and memories of Reggie, who was raised in Westmoreland and lived there for most of his life.
