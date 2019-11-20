Reginald E. Moore
Reginald “Chip” E. Moore, 58, of Ohio and formerly Keene, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019, in the comfort of home with family by his side following a period of illness.
He was born in Keene on April 5, 1961, the son of Jeannette (Berube) and Reginald Moore. He attended area schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1979.
Chip had resided in Indiana and Ohio before recently relocating to Alstead. He was employed as a machinist throughout his career.
Although Chip was a quiet man, he never passed up an opportunity to pull a good prank on someone. He was involved in 4-H and enjoyed playing guitar. Most recently, Chip had taken up stained glass work. He will be remembered for being an all-around “good guy” with a caring heart.
Chip leaves behind many who will miss him, his mother: Jeannette Berube Moore Lecuyer of Keene; children: Heather Moore Fazekas and her husband, Ryan, of Leeds, Maine; Jason Moore and his wife, Jaimee, of Dayton, Ohio; Jessica Moore of Paulding, Ohio; Samantha Moore of Sherwood, Ohio; and Stephanie Moore of Sherwood, Ohio; sisters: Dorothy Proulx and her husband, Gary, of Alstead; Cheryl Mailman and her husband, Dennis, of Keene; and Jacqueline Eno and her husband, Robin, of Swanzey; and well as multiple grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father: Reginald Everett Moore; stepmother: Kathleen Moore; and stepfather: Rudolph Lecuyer.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home (due to renovations at Fletcher Funeral Home), 49 Court St., Keene.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
