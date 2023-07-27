Reginald “Reggie” A. Mitchell, 64, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, with the love of his family by his side.
He was born a son to Shirley A. (Hurst) and Harlan R. Mitchell Jr. on Oct. 6, 1958, in Troy. Reggie attended school locally at Monadnock Regional High School with the class 1976.
Reginald enjoyed his time working for Tommila Brothers of Troy for 15 years as their heavy equipment operator.
Reggie loved spending his free time with his friends, traveling to Florida, watching and playing all types for sports, and he loved to tinker with mechanical devices. He was a Jack-of-all-trades, as one would describe Reggie. He would also help anyone in need.
Mr. Mitchell is survived by his parents, Shirley and Harlan Mitchell Jr., of Troy; his brother, William R. Mitchell, of Troy; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is now rejoined with his brother, Harlan Mitchell III, who passed in 1964, and his uncle, Richard Hurst, who passed in May 2023.
Burial will take place for Reginald A. Mitchell with his uncle, Robert Hurst, and his aunt, Gwendolyn Hurst-Johnson, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the family lot in Mountain View Cemetery, Main Street, Troy. Richard Hurst will also be memorialized with prayer at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446.