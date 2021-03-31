Regina Clifford, 91, of Charlestown, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2021, at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1929, and was a native and lifelong resident of Charlestown. In 1947, Gina graduated from Charlestown High School and went on to the Burlington School of Hair Design in Burlington, Vt. Upon her return, Gina ran the Charlestown Beauty Salon for several years. On Nov. 26, 1955, Gina married Daniel (Danny) Clifford. Together they raised four children: Mitchell, Sandy, Sharon and Collin. Along with raising a family, Gina worked at the Charlestown Woolen Mill and Sweater Store for more than 30 years until its closure in the early 1990s. She then went to the Connecticut River Bank for an additional 20 years.
Gina was an avid reader, loved the beach and travelling, spending many winter months in Arizona, and in warm weather could most often be found enjoying her front porch. But perhaps her greatest pleasure was cooking for family and friends. Gina always had something cooking on the stove or in the oven and the kitchen was always open.
Gina was preceded in death by her husband, Danny, and their son, Collin. She is survived by her oldest son, Mitchell, and his wife, Deveney, from Springfield, Vt.; her daughters: Sandy from Claremont; and Sharon French, her husband, Todd, and their son, Logan, from Grantham; along with several cousins.
A private service, per Gina’s wishes, will be held at a future date. Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
