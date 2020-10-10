Regina Charlotte Robbins, 93, of the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y., passed away on July 27, 2020, at the Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y.
She was born to Calvin Theodore and Elsie Backholm Johnson on March 22, 1927, in Gardner, Mass.
Regina was married to Floyd Arthur Robbins Jr. on June 9, 1951, and moved with her family to West Hurley, N.Y., in 1961. In West Hurley, Regina was active in the PTAs of the West Hurley Elementary and Onteora Central High schools. She and her husband, Floyd, were instrumental in many successful “West Hurley Library Fairs” in the 1960s, while she continued working as a registered nurse at Kingston Hospital and Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, N.Y.
Regina retired in 1983 and moved to Moundsville, W.V., to be near her daughter, Deborah. In her retirement, she was active in local civic and garden associations and in the lives of her grandchildren. She returned to the Kingston, N.Y., area in February 2020.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Floyd; and her brother and sister-in-law, Calvin and Rosalind Johnson. Regina will be lovingly missed by her son, Bradley Robbins, and his partner, Patricia Kerr, of Ruby, N.Y.; and Bradley’s children: Kristen Robbins, Mindy Robbins, Cory Robbins and Travis Robbins; as well as her daughter Debbie Tsacrios, of Boiceville, N.Y., and her children: Daria Gere, Puri Gere, Arunditi Xantus, Lila Saint-Buzon, Rosa Tsacrios and Nika Tsacrios. Regina will be especially missed by her nine great-grandchildren.
Condolences and memories can be shared on Regina’s online memorial page at www.forevermissed.com/regina-robbins.
