Regina A. Carlise

Regina A. “Gina” Carlise, age 59, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Hinsdale on Dec. 12, 2021.
Gina was born on Aug. 9, 1962, to Robert and Regina Carlise, the ninth child in a family of 11. Gina grew up in Irvine, Calif. Some of Gina’s fondest memories of California were while in high school working on a whale-watching ship. She often said the ocean allowed her to feel calm and centered.
She married and divorced and had three children: Robert, Mitchell and Crystal. Gina worked at the deli at Walmart for the last nine years. She loved her customers and co-workers and could always be counted on for a happy smile, a giggle and a welcome greeting. Later in life, Gina went back to high school to finish her education, which she joyfully accomplished at age 57.
Gina enjoyed traveling to see her family and friends and go on her “adventures.” She loved to journal, and collect angels and butterflies. She had overwhelming compassion for everyone she met. Her greatest love was for her family, Children, her boyfriend, Bo, and her cat, Lady.
She is survived by her son, Mitchell Harris (Caiti), her daughter, Crystal Jackson (Chester), her partner, Durwo Bowman, and several grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Harris.
A mass will be said for Gina at St. Michael Catholic Church in Brattleboro. A Celebration of Life and butterfly release will be held next summer. A memorial donation may be made to Saint Brigid’s Kitchen and Food Pantry, 38 Walnut St., Brattleboro VT 05301 (www.stbrigidskitchenandpantry.org).
