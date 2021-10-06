Rebecca Stenvall Linna

Rebecca Stenvall “Becky” Linna died at her home in Keene on Oct. 2, 2021, after a short period of declining health.
She was born in Fitchburg, Mass., on Aug. 24, 1947. She was predeceased by her parents, Veikko A. and Irja (Sulin) Linna; and her brother, Andrew Linna, who died on Sept. 4, 2012. Survivors include cousins: Sandra Perko of Lunenburg, Mass.; John (Joan) Perko of Westminster, Mass.; Robert (Louise) Spofford of Gardner, Mass.; James Lusher of Maine; and Elizabeth “Lyyli” Ornstein of Israel; and longtime friends, Kathi Rowe and John Belanger, of Keene.
After graduating from Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey in 1965, Becky attended beauty school in Boston, where she was proud to have worked for Draper Labs on the Apollo Program for NASA. She later lived in San Diego, Calif., where she worked for the Volt Agency before moving back to Keene. For the majority of her career “Rebecca” was an executive secretary at NGM in Keene. She left NGM to care for her ailing mother. After her mother passed, she worked in office administration at Stonewall Farm, a job she loved and from which she eventually retired.
A very private person, Becky enjoyed playing cards, doing 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles and Sudoku puzzles, and time spent with family and friends, most especially saunas at Vinton Pond, West Townsend, Mass., where she spent summers growing up at the family cottage and formed lifelong friendships.
There are no calling hours and services will be private. Donations may be made to Hospice, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org). Fletcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory of Becky or express condolences, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.