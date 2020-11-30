Rebecca L. Higgins, 22, of Claremont, and a former longtime resident of Keene, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Charlestown.
Rebecca was born the daughter of Margaret “Christie” Warner and Raymond Higgins on July 30, 1998, in Brattleboro. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 2016.
She had been employed at Dunkin Donuts in Keene as a sales associate and clerk.
Rebecca enjoyed many things in her young life. Time was spent mostly being with her children and family, going to the park and taking long walks. Rebecca loved being with her extended family. When time permitted, she was always up for hanging out with her siblings and friends. Family meant everything to her.
Miss Higgins is survived by her parents, Margaret “Christie” (Warner) and her husband, Michael Melanson, of Winchester; and Raymond Higgins and his wife, Cheryl, of Martinsburg, W.V.; her children: Brysen Pratt and Adeline Desio of Claremont; her seven siblings: Heather Davis of Claremont; LCPL Raymond “RJ” Higgins, USMC, of Okinawa, Japan; Lorrie Melanson of Concord; Charlene Williams of Claremont; Caleb Melanson and his wife, Kassandra, of Keene; Jacob Snowden of Keene; and Robert Higgins of Keene; her grandparents: Margaret Warner of West Chesterfield; Donald Warner of Coventry, Conn.; Sheila Melanson of Swanzey; and Rex and Edna Cunningham of Kissimmee, Fla. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and numerous friends. Rebecca is predeceased by her grandparents: Dorothy and Daniel Higgins; and George Melanson; and her siblings, Nancy Davis and Brandi Davis.
In keeping with Rebecca’s values there will be no formal funeral services. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be sent to any Savings Bank of Walpole under the name of Rebecca Higgins children’s fund. Due to COVID-19 pandemic regulations, masks and social distancing will be required. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
