Rebecca A. “Becky” Dionne Chila, age 62, of Keene, passed away unexpectedly at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, following a very brief period of declining health.
“Becky” was born on April 18, 1960, in Peterborough, a daughter of the late Fernando R. and Norma A. (Stanghellini) Dionne. Becky was a longtime resident of Jaffrey and graduated from Conant High School with the class of 1978. For many years, she worked at various local banks as a teller. She started her 34-year career at Peterborough Savings Bank where she worked for 13 years before moving on to TD Bank of Jaffrey for 21 years, achieving head teller status. She then left banking and began working at Belletete’s of Jaffrey where she handled accounts receivable in the main office.
Many people knew of Becky’s love of all things purple and “The Wizard of Oz.” She had a contagious laugh and was very caring and giving towards others. Becky was very crafty and enjoyed needlepoint, and her family fondly remembers her need for collecting toilet paper rolls and paper towel rolls to use in her crafting. She often spent her time designing personalized gifts for family and friends, creating them from the rolls with special meanings and hidden messages.
In her free time, Becky loved spending time camping and heading north to the mountains where she and her husband, Anthony, rode on his motorcycle. Anthony taught her how to play gin rummy, and she increased her skill until she was unbeatable. She also loved shopping and browsing for things with her sister, and family was most important in her life. She especially loved her time spent with her two cherished grandbabies.
Becky will be greatly missed by her husband of nine years, Anthony Chila, of Keene; her son, Jeremy Dionne, his wife, Kayla and their two sons, James and Max, of Keene; her two brothers: Peter Dionne and his wife, Sandi, of South Carolina; and Michael Dionne and his wife, Linda, of Jaffrey; her sister, Linda Dionne, of Keene; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Becky had a love of flowers; however, please also consider making a memorial contribution in Becky’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
In keeping with Becky’s wishes, family and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Rte. 202, Jaffrey. A Funeral Liturgy of the Word will take place immediately after calling hours at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, and will be celebrated by Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor of St. Patrick Church in Jaffrey.
To share memories, photographs, and condolences with Becky’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.