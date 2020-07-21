Reba E. Filiault
Reba E. Filiault, 84, of Westmoreland, passed away on June 28, 2020, at Maplewood Nursing Home.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1935, in Portland, Maine, to Boris and Jean (Wade) Blumenthal. Reba attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School. In 1958, she married Armand E. Filiault Jr. of Keene in Boston, where he served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Shortly after the wedding, they moved to Hawaii, the first of two Coast Guard assignments that brought them to Oahu. Reba loved Hawaii and she and Armand moved back to Oahu following the births of their sons. Their oldest son, Andrew, was born in 1963 and he was followed by the twins, Mark and Matthew (Scott) in 1965.
Prior to Armand’s retirement from the Coast Guard in 1975, the family returned to the mainland and eventually settled in Keene. Reba spent her time caring for her three boys and holding the family together during Armand’s Coast Guard career, no small feat given how often he was away at sea. After moving to Keene, Reba set about earning her college degree and she successfully graduated in 1979 from Keene State College. A lover of books, music, and gardening, Reba could often be found quietly reading and enjoying peaceful time at home.
She is survived by her three sons: Andrew and his wife, Jackie, of Keene; Mark and his wife, Sholeh, of Summit, N.J.; and Matthew and his wife, Elysa, of Ocean, N.J. Reba is also survived by her sister, Judy, of Folsom, Calif.; and her two brothers, David of West Roxbury, Mass., and Charles of Bend, Ore., and their families. Her dear grandchildren include Alexandra, Hannah, Ilana, Casey, Caleb, Ian and Ethan. Reba was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Armand; her parents, Boris and Jean; and her oldest sister, Jean.
The family is very grateful to the staff at Maplewood for caring for Reba during her time there. A woman of great internal strength, Reba will be greatly missed. Services at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene will be private and limited to family, but a memorial will be placed there, where she and Armand will be together again.
