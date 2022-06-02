Raymond W. Thompson Sr.

Raymond W. “Ray” Thompson Sr., 78, of Swanzey, and formerly of Strafford, and West Haven, Conn., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Ray was born in New Haven, Conn., on Aug. 17, 1943, son of the late Mary R. (Melillo) and Wesley A. Thompson. He graduated from East Haven High School in Connecticut and earned his associate’s degree in business administration from the University of New Haven with the class of 1974.
He also served in the U.S. Army as an Air Defense Missile Crewman from March 21, 1962, to Oct. 7, 1963, during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged at the rank of SP4-E4.
His career as a manager spanned 40-plus years and included employment at Schleicher & Schuell, Winchendon Furniture, Kingsbury Machine Tool and Sprague and Carlton, and Armstrong Rubber Co. in Connecticut.
On Aug. 22, 1964, Ray married the love of his life, Eileen G. Mitchell, at the First Congregational Church in West Haven, Conn. They were married for 57 years.
Ray enjoyed many hobbies over the years; he was an avid golfer, playing cards, solving puzzles, and loved to spend time with his family and friends at The WesMar. He was also very involved in the Masons, Eastern Star and the American Legion.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eileen Thompson; three children: Raymond Thompson Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth, of Swanzey; Wendy Sampson and her husband, Joel, of West Chesterfield; and Heather Smith and her husband, Peter, of Keene; his two siblings: Patricia Mainetti and her husband, Nick of Higganum, Conn., and James Thompson of New Hampshire; along with seven grandchildren: Carl Thompson, John Thompson, Matthew Sampson, Bradly Sampson, Nathan Sampson, Alexandra Smith and Jack Smith. Ray is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, with military honors to be given. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers or the Masons Grand Lodge Special Ladies fund. All services are in the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.