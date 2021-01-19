Raymond T. “Ray” LeBlanc Sr., 80, a longtime resident of Charlestown, died on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully after a period of declining health.
Raymond was born the son of the late Madeline (Cappoli) and Frank LeBlanc on March 8, 1940, in Claremont. He was educated in Claremont and graduated from St. Mary’s High School with the class of 1957. On Sept. 28, 1991, he exchanged vows with Gloria J. Clark in a simple wedding in Walpole. They were married with close family and friends in attendance. The LeBlancs have been married for 29 years.
Ray was employed by Webster Trucking in Brattleboro for 28 years a truck driver before his retirement in 2016. Prior, he was employed by the O’Neil Paper Mill in Ashuelot for 17 years as a back tender.
He enjoyed many things in life. Time was spent playing cribbage and he was always up for a good game of horseshoes. When time permitted, he could be found watching the Red Sox, Celtics and N.Y. Giants. His joy in life was being part of his grandchildren’s lives, watching them play and grow into adults. Ray would always be at family events taking the time to be a good dad.
Mr. LeBlanc is survived by his wife, Gloria J. LeBlanc, of Charlestown; his children: Pam Zampano, Darlene Smallwood, Christine Dunleavy, Judy Elliott, Chrissy Farnum, Tere Amman, Tawnya Trottier, Raymond T. LeBlanc Jr., David LeBlanc, Raymond C. LeBlanc and James Dyer; and his brother, Frank LeBlanc Sr. In addition, he leaves several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ray is pre-deceased by his daughter, Bonnie Rowe.
In keeping with Ray’s wishes there are no calling hours and burial will take place at a later date. A gathering to celebrate the life of Raymond T. LeBlanc will be held in the summer. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
