Raymond Rochette, a native of Lowell, Mass., passed away on May 20, 2021, after a brief illness.
Raymond was the son of Ecephese and Thomas Rochette. He moved to Windham (N.H.) in 2004. Raymond was happily married for 43 years to Frances Moisan Rochette, who passed away in 2004. Left to honor and celebrate his life are his five children, Michelle, Elaine, Teri, Steven and Christopher; and his sons-in-law, Thomas Moore, Glenn Bolduc and Greg Martin-Rochette. Raymond enjoyed spending time with his seven grandchildren: Renee, Jonathan, Josh, Jennifer, Andrew, Alexandra and Megan; and his four great grandchildren: Dylan, Hunter, Aubrey and Nathan. He was predeceased by his siblings, Francis Rochette, Roland Rochette and Terry (Rochette) Pomerleau. Raymond also leaves behind his sisters-in-law, Jackie Moisan and Charlotte (Moisan) Burd; as well as his brother-in-law, Joel Burd. Since 2006, Raymond enjoyed spending time with his companion and girlfriend, Susan Moccia, also of Windham.
Ray served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He retired in 1995, after working many years for the City of Lowell (Mass.) as a heavy equipment operator. He loved cheering for the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He also enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and, of course, making the famous Rochette beans, a prominent Lowell staple enjoyed by many.
Family and friends whose lives Raymond touched are invited to Carrier Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road, Chelmsford, Mass. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to the Lustgarten Foundation (lustgarten.org) to support pancreatic cancer research. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
