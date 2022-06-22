Raymond P. Eddy

Raymond P. “Randy” Eddy, 57, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2021, in his own home surrounded by family.
Randy was born on March 3, 1964, in Boston to Bernice and Noah Eddy. He worked for the city of Somerville, Mass., for more than 10 strong years until settling his roots in New Hampshire, where he worked for Walmart from 2011 until his passing.
On Oct. 13, 1984, Randy married the love of his life and world, Linda A. Dyer, and thus was the beginning of a beautiful adventure as the Eddy family.
Randy had enjoyed hobbies such as fishing and watching the Patriots and Red Sox. He loved spending his time with family and friends and would do anything to lend a hand to someone in need. He was a very kind and generous man.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Linda; his children: Amanda Jones and her spouse, Timothy Francis; and Amy Eddy, all of Winchester; and his son, Scott Eddy, and his spouse, Whitney Eddy, of Keene; his brothers, Russell Eddy of Winchester and Robert Eddy of Florida; and in addition, his three grandchildren who were his world, Serenity, Dresden and Skylar; along with many nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bernice and Noah Eddy; his sister, Robin Eddy; his brother, Richard Eddy; as well as many other passed loved ones.
There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. at his home at 7 High St. in Winchester for those who wish to pay their respects.