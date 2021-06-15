Raymond J. LeFrancois, 74, of Rindge, died peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Genesis, Keene Center, after a period of failing health.
Mr. LeFrancois was born on Jan. 17, 1947, in Manchester, son of the late Roland and Marguerite (Mailhot) LeFrancois. He had lived in Manchester for much of his youth and received his education there as well. He had worked for more than 33 years at the Peterborough Basket Company in Peterborough, and retired in 2009.
In addition to his parents, Mr. LeFrancois was also predeceased by his sister, Aldina Dery. He is survived by his brother, Lee LeFrancois, of Rindge, and by several close friends.
At his request, there will be no services, and he will be buried with his family at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of one’s choice. To share memories, photographs, and condolences with Mr. LeFrancois’ family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
